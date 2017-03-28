Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Predators Lines, Pairings

Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

by on Tue, Mar 28, 2017 at 5:23PM
The Nashville Predators bring a four-game win streak to TD Garden on Tuesday night as they face the Boston Bruins in an important matchup for the Stanley Cup playoff race.

The B’s are one point behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic Division and one point ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning for the second wild-card spot. The Preds are one point in front of the St. Louis Blues for third place in the Central Division.

Both teams probably would rather finish third in their respective divisions and avoid playing one of the division winners as a wild-card entrant.

In lineup news, Bruins center David Krejci will be a game-time decision, and goalie Tuukka Rask is expected to be back in net after suffering a lower body injury.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (39-30-6)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes
Drew Stafford–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Frank Vatrano–Ryan Spooner–Jimmy Hayes
Dominic Moore–Riley Nash–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid
John-Michael Liles–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

NASHVILLE PREDATORS (39-25-11)
Filip Forsberg–Ryna Johansen–Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin Fiala–Calle Jarnkrok–James Neal
Colin Wilson–Colton Sissons–Craig Smith
Cody McLeod–Vern Fiddler–Austin Watson

Roman Josi–Ryan Ellis
Mattias Ekholm–P.K. Subban
Matt Irwin–Yannick Weber

Pekka Rinne

