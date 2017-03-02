Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Rangers Lineups

Share this:

TD Garden in Boston will play host to a pair of the NHL’s hottest teams when the Bruins take on the Rangers in an Original Six showdown on Thursday night.

The Bruins are 7-1-0 since Bruce Cassidy took over as interim head coach in early February, while the Blueshirts are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

Both teams made an addition before Wednesday’s trade deadline.

Boston added veteran forward Drew Stafford from the Winnipeg Jets, while the Rangers acquired defenseman Brendan Smith from the Detroit Red Wings. Smith will make his debut for New York on Thursday night, but B’s fans will have to wait a little longer to see Stafford in Black and Gold.

Coach Cassidy said Stafford will not play in tonight's game. He's flying in today & will practice on Friday with the team. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 2, 2017

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (33-24-6)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes

Peter Cehlarik–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Frank Vatrano–Ryan Spooner–Jimmy Hayes

Matt Beleskey–Dominic Moore–Riley Nash

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Kevan Miller–Colin Miller

Tuukka Rask

NEW YORK RANGERS (40-21-2)

J.T. Miller–Derek Stepan–Rick Nash

Chris Kreider–Mika Zibanejad–Mats Zuccarello

Jimmy Vesey–Kevin Hayes–Michael Grabner

Brandon Pirri–Oscar Lindberg–Matt Puempel

Marc Staal–Ryan McDonagh

Brendan Smith–Nick Holden

Brady Skjei–Adam Clendening

Henrik Lundqvist

