Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Rangers Lineups

by on Thu, Mar 2, 2017 at 4:57PM
TD Garden in Boston will play host to a pair of the NHL’s hottest teams when the Bruins take on the Rangers in an Original Six showdown on Thursday night.

The Bruins are 7-1-0 since Bruce Cassidy took over as interim head coach in early February, while the Blueshirts are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

Both teams made an addition before Wednesday’s trade deadline.

Boston added veteran forward Drew Stafford from the Winnipeg Jets, while the Rangers acquired defenseman Brendan Smith from the Detroit Red Wings. Smith will make his debut for New York on Thursday night, but B’s fans will have to wait a little longer to see Stafford in Black and Gold.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (33-24-6)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes
Peter Cehlarik–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Frank Vatrano–Ryan Spooner–Jimmy Hayes
Matt Beleskey–Dominic Moore–Riley Nash

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid
Kevan Miller–Colin Miller

Tuukka Rask

NEW YORK RANGERS (40-21-2)
J.T. Miller–Derek Stepan–Rick Nash
Chris Kreider–Mika Zibanejad–Mats Zuccarello
Jimmy Vesey–Kevin Hayes–Michael Grabner
Brandon Pirri–Oscar Lindberg–Matt Puempel

Marc Staal–Ryan McDonagh
Brendan Smith–Nick Holden
Brady Skjei–Adam Clendening

Henrik Lundqvist

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of Feb. 26, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $4,800 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

