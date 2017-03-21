Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Lines, Pairings

Share this:

The race for the Stanley Cup playoffs heads to TD Garden on Tuesday night as the Boston Bruins welcome the Ottawa Senators.

The Bruins have lost their last two games, including a 4-2 loss to the rival Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. The Senators, meanwhile, are 0-2-2 over their last four games, but still are four points up on the Bruins with a game in hand.

After Monday night’s loss, the Maple Leafs trail the B’s by just one point with a game in hand for third place in the Atlantic Division and the second Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

Tuesday night’s tilt will have huge playoff implications as the NHL regular season winds down. The Senators have won their last four games against the Bruins.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (38-28-6)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Backes

Matt Beleskey — David Krejci — David Pastrnak

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Spooner — Drew Stafford

Dominic Moore — Riley Nash — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug — Adam McQuaid

Colin Miller — Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

OTTAWA SENATORS (39-24-8)

Alexandre Burrows — Derick Brassard — Bobby Ryan

Zack Smith — Kyle Turris — Ryan Dzingel

Mike Hoffman — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Tom Pyatt

Viktor Stalberg — Chris Kelly — Tommy Wingels

Marc Methot — Erik Karlsson

Dion Phaneuf — Cody Ceci

Mark Borowiecki — Chris Wideman

Craig Anderson

