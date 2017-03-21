Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Lines, Pairings

The race for the Stanley Cup playoffs heads to TD Garden on Tuesday night as the Boston Bruins welcome the Ottawa Senators.
The Bruins have lost their last two games, including a 4-2 loss to the rival Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. The Senators, meanwhile, are 0-2-2 over their last four games, but still are four points up on the Bruins with a game in hand.
After Monday night’s loss, the Maple Leafs trail the B’s by just one point with a game in hand for third place in the Atlantic Division and the second Eastern Conference wild-card spot.
Tuesday night’s tilt will have huge playoff implications as the NHL regular season winds down. The Senators have won their last four games against the Bruins.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (38-28-6)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Backes
Matt Beleskey — David Krejci — David Pastrnak
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Spooner — Drew Stafford
Dominic Moore — Riley Nash — Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara — Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug — Adam McQuaid
Colin Miller — Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
OTTAWA SENATORS (39-24-8)
Alexandre Burrows — Derick Brassard — Bobby Ryan
Zack Smith — Kyle Turris — Ryan Dzingel
Mike Hoffman — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Tom Pyatt
Viktor Stalberg — Chris Kelly — Tommy Wingels
Marc Methot — Erik Karlsson
Dion Phaneuf — Cody Ceci
Mark Borowiecki — Chris Wideman
Craig Anderson
Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP