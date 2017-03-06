Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Lineups

by on Mon, Mar 6, 2017 at 5:29PM
1,047

The Boston Bruins look to stay hot Monday night when they face the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre.

This game is looking more and more like a possible first-round playoff matchup, so Monday’s result could help determine home-ice advantage in a best-of-seven series between the teams. The Senators are two points up on the Bruins with two games in hand and own a 4-1-0 record against Boston over the past two seasons, including a 3-1 win in Ottawa earlier this season.

The Bruins are coming off a 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday that moved their record to 8-2-0 under interim head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Here are Monday’s projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (34-25-6)
Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Backes
Peter Cehlarik-David Krejci-David Pastrnak
Frank Vatrano-Ryan Spooner-Drew Stafford
Tim Schaller-Dominic Moore-Riley Nash

Zdeno Chara-Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug-Adam McQuaid
Colin Miller-Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

OTTAWA SENATORS (35-22-6)
Alexandre Burrows-Derick Brassard-Mark Stone
Ryan Dzingel-Kyle Turris-Zack Smith
Mike Hoffman-Jean-Gabriel Pageau-Tom Pyatt
Viktor Stalberg-Chris Kelly-Tommy Wingels

Marc Methot-Erik Karlsson
Dion Phaneuf-Cody Ceci
Mark Borowiecki-Chris Wideman

Craig Anderson

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of Feb. 26, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $6,200 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN