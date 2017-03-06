Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Lineups

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins look to stay hot Monday night when they face the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre.

This game is looking more and more like a possible first-round playoff matchup, so Monday’s result could help determine home-ice advantage in a best-of-seven series between the teams. The Senators are two points up on the Bruins with two games in hand and own a 4-1-0 record against Boston over the past two seasons, including a 3-1 win in Ottawa earlier this season.

The Bruins are coming off a 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday that moved their record to 8-2-0 under interim head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Here are Monday’s projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (34-25-6)

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Backes

Peter Cehlarik-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Frank Vatrano-Ryan Spooner-Drew Stafford

Tim Schaller-Dominic Moore-Riley Nash



Zdeno Chara-Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug-Adam McQuaid

Colin Miller-Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

OTTAWA SENATORS (35-22-6)

Alexandre Burrows-Derick Brassard-Mark Stone

Ryan Dzingel-Kyle Turris-Zack Smith

Mike Hoffman-Jean-Gabriel Pageau-Tom Pyatt

Viktor Stalberg-Chris Kelly-Tommy Wingels

Marc Methot-Erik Karlsson

Dion Phaneuf-Cody Ceci

Mark Borowiecki-Chris Wideman

Craig Anderson

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images