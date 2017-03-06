Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Lineups

The Boston Bruins look to stay hot Monday night when they face the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre.
This game is looking more and more like a possible first-round playoff matchup, so Monday’s result could help determine home-ice advantage in a best-of-seven series between the teams. The Senators are two points up on the Bruins with two games in hand and own a 4-1-0 record against Boston over the past two seasons, including a 3-1 win in Ottawa earlier this season.
The Bruins are coming off a 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday that moved their record to 8-2-0 under interim head coach Bruce Cassidy.
Here are Monday’s projected lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (34-25-6)
Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Backes
Peter Cehlarik-David Krejci-David Pastrnak
Frank Vatrano-Ryan Spooner-Drew Stafford
Tim Schaller-Dominic Moore-Riley Nash
Zdeno Chara-Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug-Adam McQuaid
Colin Miller-Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
OTTAWA SENATORS (35-22-6)
Alexandre Burrows-Derick Brassard-Mark Stone
Ryan Dzingel-Kyle Turris-Zack Smith
Mike Hoffman-Jean-Gabriel Pageau-Tom Pyatt
Viktor Stalberg-Chris Kelly-Tommy Wingels
Marc Methot-Erik Karlsson
Dion Phaneuf-Cody Ceci
Mark Borowiecki-Chris Wideman
Craig Anderson
Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images
