Between The Tackles: Why Stephon Gilmore Gives Patriots’ Defense More Options

The New England Patriots will have their hands full getting key new additions up to speed during organized team activities, minicamp and training camp.

The Patriots could go into the 2017 season with a new starting running back, wide receiver, defensive end and cornerback. So how will they fit into the Patriots’ system.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed, Zack Cox and Michael Vernava discussed that, plus much more, on this week’s edition of “Between The Tackles.” Watch the show above.

