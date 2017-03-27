Bill Belichick Bailed On NFL Coaches Photo At Annual League Meeting

Share this:

Tweet







Bill Belichick attended Monday’s NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix, but the New England Patriots head coach didn’t take part in all of the festivities.

As part of the meeting, all 32 NFL coaches were asked to gather around for a photo, which was shared by Arizona Cardinals vice president of media relations Mark Dalton via Twitter.

Here's the 2017 Head Coaches Group photo from the @NFL Annual Meeting today at Arizona Biltmore pic.twitter.com/5XcKZzMSSR — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) March 27, 2017

However, if you take a close look, you’ll only be able to count 30 coaches, meaning two opted to pass on the photo op. And one of those coaches, unsurprisingly, was Belichick.

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase also doesn’t appear to be in the photo.

While Belichick wasn’t featured in this picture, a shot of him and commissioner Roger Goodell took social media by storm.

Just getting to this now, but moments after the #Raiders general session finished, these two talked. pic.twitter.com/S9OM21DFpG — Lorenzo Reyes (@LorenzoGReyes) March 27, 2017

We can only imagine how that conversation went.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images