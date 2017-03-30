Bill Belichick Dons Perfect South Florida Attire For Miami’s Pro Day

Share this:

Bill Belichick sure looks like he’s enjoying life, one pro day at a time.

The New England Patriots coach continued his pro day tour ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft with a Wednesday afternoon visit to Miami, one day after he skipped the NFL’s annual coaches breakfast for Florida’s showcase.

And he dressed pretty appropriately for a March trip to South Florida.

No shoes, no problem for the man who never takes a day off.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers/USA TODAY Sports Images