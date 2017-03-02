Bill Belichick Makes Cameo At Celtics-Cavs Game, Obviously Gets Huge Ovation

One looking for proof that Boston Celtics-Cleveland Cavaliers was a marquee game needed only to look in the stands.
Wednesday’s battle between the top two seeds in the NBA’s Eastern Conference drew some pretty big names to TD Garden, including a world-famous boxer, an Olympic gold medalist and a legendary football coach.
With all due respect to Floyd Mayweather and Aly Raisman, though, Bill Belichick is a little more popular around these parts. So, when the Garden put the New England Patriots head coach on the JumboTron, the hometown crowd naturally went nuts.
As noted above, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and running back LeGarrette Blount also represented the defending Super Bowl champs at Wednesday’s game.
But Belichick and his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, garnered the most attention.
Maybe Belichick’s incredible success with the Patriots can rub off on the Celtics as they make their playoff push.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP