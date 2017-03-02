Bill Belichick Makes Cameo At Celtics-Cavs Game, Obviously Gets Huge Ovation

Share this:

One looking for proof that Boston Celtics-Cleveland Cavaliers was a marquee game needed only to look in the stands.

Wednesday’s battle between the top two seeds in the NBA’s Eastern Conference drew some pretty big names to TD Garden, including a world-famous boxer, an Olympic gold medalist and a legendary football coach.

Bill Belichick, Aly Raissman and Floyd Mayweather among those at the Garden tonight. Don't ever question the star appeal of Kyle Korver. — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) March 1, 2017

With all due respect to Floyd Mayweather and Aly Raisman, though, Bill Belichick is a little more popular around these parts. So, when the Garden put the New England Patriots head coach on the JumboTron, the hometown crowd naturally went nuts.

LeGarrette Blount, Josh McDaniels, & this guy are at the @Celtics game tonight… pic.twitter.com/wp02e0Ku8h — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) March 2, 2017

As noted above, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and running back LeGarrette Blount also represented the defending Super Bowl champs at Wednesday’s game.

But Belichick and his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, garnered the most attention.

Bill Belichick front row at Celtics-Cavs pic.twitter.com/NVIxNSTlrq — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) March 2, 2017

Brady to LeBron about to be next season’s hottest NFL tandem pic.twitter.com/JmZxcN5hYo — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 2, 2017

HE SMILES pic.twitter.com/JvC1D4amNC — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) March 2, 2017

First we get our tweet read on @CSNNE then Belichick was amazed by a spinning ball on his girl's finger, now all we need is a #Celtics win pic.twitter.com/6XJY59lAxG — CausewayStreet (@CausewayStreet) March 2, 2017

Maybe Belichick’s incredible success with the Patriots can rub off on the Celtics as they make their playoff push.