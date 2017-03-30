Bill Goldberg Clarifies Comments About Being ‘Miserable’ In WWE Return

Share this:

Bill Goldberg is miserable. But he’s not really miserable.

Goldberg said recently on the debut episode of “E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness” hosted by former WWE superstars Adam “Edge” Copeland and Jay “Christian” Reso that he’s been “absolutely miserable” in his return to wrestling thanks in large to the intense regimen required to maintain his hulking physique at 50 years old. The WWE Universal champion acknowledged amid the conversation that it’s all been worth it, though, and he took to Twitter on Thursday to clarify exactly where he stands regarding his return after 12 years away from the squared circle.

*NEWS FLASH* Since this is chapping my ass let's get the record straight…..this @wwe run, experience is … https://t.co/81v6r7HjF8 — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) March 30, 2017

“*NEWS FLASH* Since this is chapping my ass let’s get the record straight…..this @wwe run, experience is frikin’ awesome…. honored, humbled, truly appreciative and then some. I’M MISERABLE PHYSICALLY BECAUSE IT TAKES A MONUMENTAL EFFORT, BOTH TRAINING AND EATING, TO TRY AND BE CLOSE TO WHAT PEOPLE REMEMBER…. I STRIVE TO BE THE BEST….. RESULTS ARE GREAT BUT IT DOESN’T MEAN THERE ARE NO BUMPS ALONG THE WAY.”

Basically, Goldberg is “miserable” — and yes, he used that word (several times) in his interview with Edge and Christian — as it relates to the crazy amount of work necessary for him to come across as the same destructive force he was in the late 1990s and early 2000s. As far as the actual in-ring experience, well, it sounds like Goldberg wouldn’t trade it for anything in spite of the personal punishment, as he’s fulfilling his desire to be a superhero to his son, who’s too young to remember Dad’s first successful go-round in sports entertainment.

Don’t get it twisted. Or you could be next.