It’s Red Sox Foundation Night at Jet Blue Park as the Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles in Fort Myers on Friday night. Biogen has been a huge supporter of the Red Sox Foundation for 15 years and Biogen Vice President Kate Dawson stopped by to talk with NESN’s Adam Pellerin about their continued support.

To hear more about Biogen and the Red Sox Foundation check out the video above from “Red Sox Foundation Game Night.”