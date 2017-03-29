Blackhawks Vs. Penguins Live Stream: Watch NHL Game Online

Share this:

The Chicago Blackhawks and Pittsburgh Penguins are two of the best teams in the NHL, but they haven’t exactly played their best hockey of late.

The Blackhawks (two straight losses) and Penguins (three straight losses) enter their huge Wednesday night showdown in the midst of losing streaks. As a result, they both have 103 points, putting them five points behind the Washington Capitals for the President’s Trophy.

Here’s how you can watch Blackhawks vs. Penguins online.

When: Wednesday, March 29, at 8 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC Sports Live Extra

