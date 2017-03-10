Blue Jays’ T.J. House Hit In Head By Line Drive, Taken Away In Ambulance

Share this:

The baseball world is sending its best wishes to T.J. House.

The Toronto Blue Jays pitcher was struck in the head by John Hicks’ line drive Friday during his team’s Spring Training game against the Detroit Tigers. House remained down on the field for several minutes before paramedics took him to the hospital in an ambulance.

The Detroit Free Press’ George Sipple and MLB.com’s Jason Beck shared the scary news on Twitter.

Scary scene. Jays kneeling on field after House was hit. Ambulance has been called. @tigers pic.twitter.com/LBr6hAjHHm — George Sipple (@GeorgeSipple) March 10, 2017

Jays P House is being transported to hospital. Game has been called, as it shoupd be. @tigers pic.twitter.com/C1hS6AGK78 — George Sipple (@GeorgeSipple) March 10, 2017

T.J. House gives a thumbs-up sign as he's wheeled into ambulance. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) March 10, 2017

The Blue Jays were leading 6-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning when Hicks’ comebacker hit House.

