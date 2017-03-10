Blue Jays’ T.J. House Hit In Head By Line Drive, Taken Away In Ambulance

The baseball world is sending its best wishes to T.J. House.
The Toronto Blue Jays pitcher was struck in the head by John Hicks’ line drive Friday during his team’s Spring Training game against the Detroit Tigers. House remained down on the field for several minutes before paramedics took him to the hospital in an ambulance.
The Detroit Free Press’ George Sipple and MLB.com’s Jason Beck shared the scary news on Twitter.
The Blue Jays were leading 6-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning when Hicks’ comebacker hit House.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
