Bob Arum Puts Blame On UFC For Latest McGregor-Mayweather Fight Roadblock

Money often is a huge issue in putting together mega-fights in the sport of boxing, and that appears to be the case for the potential bout between boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor.

The egos involved in this situation are massive. Everyone wants their fair share of the money generated from the fight, and one legendary boxing promoter believes the UFC’s demands are too high.

“I think the only impediment there is the UFC, because UFC doesn’t treat fighters the same way that boxing promoters do,” Bob Arum recently said, per SB Nation blog Bloody Elbow.

“In other words, UFC fighters get so much less than boxers do. They proposed a deal to Conor that on his share of the purse, they take 50 percent. Now, give me a break.”

You can bet Mayweather will try to dictate the terms of the fight purse breakdown. After all, he’s 49-0 in the ring, and if these two guys actually fight, it’ll be a boxing match. That is Mayweather’s turf.

But the UFC will want what it believes it deserves, and the organization has every right to do that, especially when McGregor is its most popular fighter. He’s been a money-making machine for the UFC for years.

Hopefully, the two sides are able to come to a reasonable settlement. But we can’t imagine either camp backing down soon. Remember how long it took for Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao to finally step into the ring and fight? Let’s hope “Money May” and “The Notorious” come to their senses much quicker.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images