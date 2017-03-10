Bob Knight Hopes His Former Indiana University Bosses Are ‘All Dead’

Share this:

Tweet







Bob Knight lost all his love for Indiana University administrators a long time ago and he won’t rediscover it any time soon.

The former Indiana men’s basketball coach ripped his former IU bosses Friday during his appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” telling the host he wishes death on them all. IU fired Knight in 2000 after 29 years, and his bitterness over the decision is still apparent.

“Well, I think that I’ve always really enjoyed the fans and I always will,” Knight said, per ESPN. “On my dying day, I will think about how great the fans at Indiana were. As far as the hierarchy at Indiana University at that time, I have absolutely no respect whatsoever with those people. That in mind, I have no interest in ever going back to that university.”

“I hope they’re all dead,” Knight said when Patrick told him most of the top administrators that fired him have left their positions at IU.

Patrick then told Knight some of them already are dead, and Knight said, “I hope the rest of them go.”

Knight, now 76, coached Texas Tech University from 2001-08 after his departure from IU.

The vast majority of his 902 wins came with IU, as did his three national championships.

He always will be associated with his school regardless of whether he ever returns.

And nobody alive should consider holding their breath until that happens.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images