Boston And Tampa Bay Both Look To End Three-Game Losing Streaks Thursday Night At TD Garden

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins host the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday night at TD Garden and both teams are currently on a three game losing streak. One team will have that streak snapped at the end of the night in a crucial Atlantic Division matchup.

The Lightning were on a tear in their first eight games since being sellers at the NHL trade deadline, but have been dismal as of late and will look to a goalie change with Peter Budaj to try and turn it around.

For more information on the Lightning check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo from Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports