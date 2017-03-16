Brad Keselowski Among Team Penske Drivers Messing With Marshmallows

Share this:

Whether they driver in IndyCar or NASCAR, Team Penske drivers definitely are better off playing with cars than marshmellows.

In a video uploaded Wednesday to Penske’s YouTube channel, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Helio Castroneves and other drivers play Chubby Bunny, a game which requires them to say the words “chubby bunny” every time they put a marshmallow in their mouths. The goal? See who can keep the most marshmallows in their mouth. The results? Pretty gross.

Seeing IndyCar driver Will Power’s mouth stretched to its limit by marshmallows is as disturbing as it is impressive. On the other side, Logano didn’t even put up a fight, which certainly is out of character.

All in all, the NASCAR drivers got pretty outclassed by the IndyCar guys, as Powers and Castroneves tied with 10 marshmallows each. Keselowski put up the best numbers for a NASCAR driver, as he packed in a respectable seven white, creamy treats.