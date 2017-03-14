Brad Marchand Goes Through Opponent’s Legs In Highlight-Reel Goal Vs. Canucks

Share this:

There’s something about Vancouver that brings out the best in Brad Marchand.

The Boston Bruins forward was a Stanley Cup hero in Vancouver six years ago, and he’s continued to score goals in the Canucks’ barn ever since.

Marchand scored the game-tying goal in the third period of Monday night’s game with a power-play strike, and then he put the B’s ahead with an unreal effort.

He stole the puck along the boards, skated toward goal, put the puck between an opponent’s legs and scored on a backhander.

Brad Marchand makes it happen himself pic.twitter.com/jQX9BIi67a — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 14, 2017

Marchand’s two goals bring him to 34 on the season, which leads the Bruins and is three away from the career-high 37 tallies he set last season.

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images