Brad Marchand Not Worried About Art Ross Trophy, Focused On Calgary Flames

Share this:

Tweet







Brad Marchand is following up his career year last season with the Boston Bruins with another spectacular year this season. Marchand is tied with Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby for the league lead in goals with 35, and second in total points with 74 points. But the Bruins forward isn’t thinking about the Art Ross Trophy and his numbers, he is focused on the Bruins next matchup against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night and the race for the postseason.

For more on Marchand and the Bruins next game against the Flames checkout the video above from “NESN Sports Today” presented by People’s United Bank.