Brad Marchand Sets Up David Backes To Give Bruins Early Lead Vs. Leafs

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins were able to score first against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night as David Backes smoked a snap shot past goalie Frederik Andersen for his 16th goal of the season during the first period.

Brad Marchand was essential in setting up the goal.

After he beat the Leafs to the puck in the neutral zone, Marchand put on a series of moves to get into the offensive zone. He then slid the puck to Backes, who blasted it into the back of the net.

The assist gave Marchand his 80th point of the season, making him the first Bruin to reach 80 points since Marc Savard during the 2008-09 season.

To see Marchand set up Backes, check out the Arbella Coverage Cam above.

Thumbnail photo from Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports