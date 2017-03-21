Brad Marchand’s Brilliant Moves Lead To David Backes’ 16th Goal Of Season

Share this:

The Boston Bruins were able to score first in Toronto on Monday night as David Backes’ snap shot got past Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Anderson for his 16th goal of the season in the first period.

Brad Marchand was essential in setting up the goal after he started the play up the ice with three fantastic moves getting the puck into the offensive zone and dishing a perfect pass to Backes in front for the goal. Marchand’s 43rd assist on the goal marked his 80th point of the season making him the first Bruin since Marc Savard in 2008-2009 to reach 80 points.

