Celtics Coach Brad Stevens Nixes Indiana Rumors, Adamant About Staying In Boston

Brad Stevens once coached college basketball in the state of Indiana, but the Boston Celtics head coach has no plans on returning to that world.

After Indiana recently parted ways with Tom Crean as its head coach, many expected Stevens — an Indiana native — would be in the running to be the next Hoosiers coach. Stevens, however, has no inclination to leave his current job, as he shared with reporters Friday night.

“I don’t speak to the rumor mill or anything else,” Stevens said, per CSNNE’s A. Sherrod Blakely. “I’ve made it pretty clear I’m going to be here (Boston). I’ve been asked about that quite a bit. And I’ll keep saying the same thing. I’m going to be here until the Celtics decide they want to move in another direction.”

Not only does Stevens have no interest in the Indiana job, the Celtics have invested quite a bit in their head coach. Boston inked Stevens to a six-year, $22 million dollar contract in 2013 and then gave him a three-year extension last year.

Stevens and the C’s have a good thing going, as the team currently holds the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference standings. If these winning ways continue, we have a feeling he will be coaching the green for years and years to come.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Humphreys/USA TODAY Sports Images