Brandin Cooks Posts Cryptic Instagram Caption As Trade Rumors Swirl

Instagram once was a place where people could share photos of their brunch and videos of their daily workout with friends. But during the NFL offseason, it’s become a place for fans to jump to conclusions about anything football players share that’s not 100 percent straightforward.

Brandin Cooks is the latest victim of that trend after he posted a photo of himself with song lyrics as the caption Thursday. The New Orleans Saints wide receiver has been the subject of plenty of trade rumors, so the reaction was pretty much immediate.

I ain't scared of losses no more, I see life in that I don't resonate with the concept of love and hate Cause your perspective is less effective and rather fake #shootyourarrows A post shared by Brandin Cooks (@thearcher10) on Mar 9, 2017 at 7:38am PST

The fans who posted wondering if Cooks was foreshadowing his departure from New Orleans — and headed to the New England Patriots, perhaps? — might have kind of a point, though. The lyrics are from rapper Kendrick Lamar’s verse on DJ Khaled’s “Holy Key,” and it’s mostly about betrayal, injustice and a lack of trust.

Or, Cooks could just really like that verse.

Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was the subject of Instagram speculation recently, too, after he posted a photo of himself giving a peace sign with the caption, “#LaFamiglia.” So maybe the lesson for athletes here is to not post any photos if your name has ever come up in a rumor unless you want your mentions to blow up.

