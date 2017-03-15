Brandin Cooks’ Thankful Message To Saints Closes Chapter In His Career

Share this:

Tweet







Brandin Cooks isn’t only thankful for his future with the New England Patriots. He has similar feelings about his former NFL home.

The Patriots wide receiver used Instagram on Tuesday to share an emotional farewell message to the New Orleans Saints and their fans. In it, Cooks thanked the Saints for giving him the chance to play, and thrive, in the NFL/

To the Fans of New Orleans and the organization. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for giving me the opportunity to play there. Coaches thank you for always pushing me to be the best I can be. Fans you guys have been nothing but great to me and I couldn't be more thankful! To the guys in the locker room your support never went unnoticed. My love for you all is deep. Blessings🏹 #thearcher #shootyourarrows A post shared by Brandin Cooks (@thearcher10) on Mar 14, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

The Patriots acquired Cooks and a fourth-round draft pick in 2017 last week in exchange for their first-round pick (32nd overall) and a third-round selection (103rd overall) in this year’s draft.

Cooks’ farewell Instagram message is much clearer than the cryptic one he shared last Thursday, in which he couched his apparent feelings of betrayal inside song lyrics.

The trade rumors were hitting fever pitch at that moment in time. Things now have settled down, and Cooks is seemingly ready to move on.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images