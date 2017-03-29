Brandon Marshall Couldn’t Believe Jay Cutler Posed Naked (Until He Saw It)

Share this:

Brandon Marshall has known Jay Cutler better and longer than most in the NFL world, and he even doesn’t know what the former Chicago Bears quarterback is doing, literally.

Marshall reacted with shock Tuesday night when he saw the Instagram photo of Cutler’s bare backside. Here’s the moment an intrepid TMZ cameraman brought the photo to Marshall’s attention:

“Jay, what the hell you doing?,” Marshall asked incredulously. “Jay Cutler, I’ve known since we got drafted, 2006. What the hell are you doing?”

Marshall and Cutler were teammates in Chicago between 2012 and 2014.

Cutler and his wife Kristin Cavallari are vacationing in Mexico while he plots his next career move.

It’s a good thing they’re far away from the cackling football masses, who are enjoying plenty of laughs at Cutler’s bare-bottomed expense.

