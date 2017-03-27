Brandon Marshall Can’t Help But Wonder About Raiders’ Move To Las Vegas

Share this:

If you think having an NFL team in Las Vegas could spell trouble for certain players unable to control themselves, you’re not alone. New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall agrees.

The Oakland Raiders soon will move to Las Vegas after 31 of 32 NFL owners approved the relocation Monday at the NFL Annual Meeting. The Raiders plan to stick around in Oakland for at least two more seasons, according to team owner Mark Davis, but then it’s off to Sin City, where some temptations might prove too much for players entering the league.

“It’s business, right? It’s the entertainment business. They may not like me saying this, but Las Vegas is a beautiful place,” Marshall said, according to ESPN.com.

“A lot of times when you think about Las Vegas, you just think about the strip, right? But I just want to make sure that the players are protected. I think that it can be a tough place for a kid coming out of college, so that locker room has to be strong, because there is so much there. There is access to so much. It’s a strip, but it’s really big, and it can be overwhelming at times for young, immature players.”

Marshall also touched on several other topics Monday, including his relationship with new Giants teammate and fellow Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. But with the Raiders’ eventual move to Las Vegas capturing so many headlines, it’s interesting to see a seasoned veteran have some of the same questions that casual fans might have upon learning of the news.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images