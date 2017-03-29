Brazil’s Neymar Dribbles Nearly Entire Length Of Field For Fantastic Goal

Neymar has been on an unreal run for club and country in 2017, and that continued Tuesday night in Brazil’s 2018 World Cup qualifying game against Paraguay.
The Brazilian forward took a pass from teammate Marcelo and dribbled about 70 yards before juking a defender and scoring his team’s second goal of the game.
Here’s another look at Neymar’s finish. He now has 52 goals in 77 career appearances for Brazil.
Brazil eventually won 3-0 to increase its lead atop the CONMEBOL standings.
Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images
