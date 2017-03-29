Brazil’s Neymar Dribbles Nearly Entire Length Of Field For Fantastic Goal

Share this:

Neymar has been on an unreal run for club and country in 2017, and that continued Tuesday night in Brazil’s 2018 World Cup qualifying game against Paraguay.

The Brazilian forward took a pass from teammate Marcelo and dribbled about 70 yards before juking a defender and scoring his team’s second goal of the game.

In 2017 alone Neymar has been the best player in the planet pic.twitter.com/HlBoCQ9fBG — ㅤ (@Pepcatalonya) March 29, 2017

Here’s another look at Neymar’s finish. He now has 52 goals in 77 career appearances for Brazil.

WHAT A GOLAZOOOO FROM NEYMAR 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/q32Ie7KXto — Brazil Edition Vids (@BE_Videos) March 29, 2017

Brazil eventually won 3-0 to increase its lead atop the CONMEBOL standings.

