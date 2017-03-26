Browns’ Joe Thomas Has Interesting Take On Why Colin Kaepernick Is Unsigned

Share this:

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick still is a free agent even though there are a number of teams that could use his services.

One of those teams is the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns have had 26 different starting quarterbacks since the city was given another franchise in 1999. So, there is no reason why they wouldn’t give a quarterback who piloted the 49ers to back-to-back NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl a shot, right?

Well, Browns star left tackle Joe Thomas went on Twitter to give his explanation as to why Kaepernick remains unemployed, and it has to do with Kaepernick’s decision to kneel for the national anthem during the 2016 NFL season.

My thoughts re: @Kaepernick7? Teams don't currently view him as a starting QB, and NFL teams accept ZERO distractions from their backup QBs. — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) March 25, 2017

.@Kaepernick7 I love the people who keep naming QBs that are not in the NFL despite being in the prime of their careers: #CHECKMATE — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) March 25, 2017

The Pro Bowl tackle might be forgetting that Kaepernick has been an above average quarterback in the past, and almost certainly is a better option than any of the quarterbacks currently on the Browns’ roster — Brock Osweiler, Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan.

Meanwhile, Kaepernick already has pledged to stand for the national anthem during the upcoming season and has spent his offseason helping fight the famine in Somalia.

Kaepernick should eventually get another shot in the NFL, and it most likely will be a better opportunity than the one the Browns could have given him.

