Browns Opt Not To Franchise Tag WR Terrelle Pryor, Will Become Free Agent

Share this:

Tweet







Terrelle Pryor had a breakout season with the Browns last year, but there’s a chance he could be moving on from Cleveland.

The Browns elected not to use their franchise tag on Pryor, thus making him a free agent.

#Browns decline to use franchise tag, continue negotiations with WR Terrelle Pryor Details » https://t.co/d5fcPg3G1a pic.twitter.com/kcY7n0aQGu — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 1, 2017

Pryor was one of the few bright spots for a Cleveland team that finished 1-15 last season. He hauled in 77 receptions for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.

While the Browns have stated the Pryor is “a priority” for the team this offseason, it’s expected that he will field calls from other teams as well. At 6-foot-4, Pryor has proven to be a legitimate deep threat, despite converting to wide receiver just a few years ago.

Not to mention, Pryor has a wrinkle in his game, as he’s more than capable of throwing the football. As fans will remember, he was the starting quarterback at Ohio State from 2008 to 2010, and also served as the signal caller for the Oakland Raiders for a handful of games in the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

As the free-agent pool for wide receivers is relatively lackluster this offseason, we expect Pryor to have a number of suitors.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images