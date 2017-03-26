Bruce Cassidy Applauds Bruins’ Resolve During 2-1 Win Over Islanders

Share this:

The Boston Bruins had been struggling.

They’d lost four straight games to playoff-caliber opponents coming into Saturday night’s game against the New York Islanders. But, that streak is now over.

Riley Nash scores two goals and Anton Khudobin made 18 saves as the Bruins defeated the Islanders 2-1 at Barclays Center.

Interim head coach Bruce Cassidy was pleased with how the B’s played on the defensive end, and with the resiliency that they showed in the win.

To hear more of Cassidy’s postgame comments, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live.”

