Bruce Cassidy Pleased With Bruins’ Resiliency In 2-1 Win Vs. Flyers

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins picked up a crucial victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at TD Garden.

The game looked like it was headed to overtime before winger Drew Stafford found the back of the net with 5.6 seconds remaining to give Boston a 2-1 win.

Bruins interim head coach Bruce Cassidy lauded the B’s ability to bounce back after an unsatisfactory second period to claim a much-needed two points.

To hear more from Cassidy, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images