Bruins’ Big Week Starts In Toronto Against Rival Maple Leafs

Perhaps the biggest week of the Boston Bruins’ season begins Monday night against the rival Toronto Maple Leafs at the Air Canada Centre.

The B’s upcoming schedule includes pivotal matchups against the Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders.

The Atlantic Division race is tightening up as the end of the 2016-17 NHL regular season approaches. If the Bruins can secure points in each of those crucial games, it will help them control their own destiny as they try to secure a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Thumbnail photo from Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports