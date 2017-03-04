Bruins Center Frank Vatrano Has Ability To Score In Variety Of Ways

Share this:

Tweet







Boston Bruins center Frank Vatrano has a wide assortment of offensive skills.

The 22-year-old has given the B’s a much needed offensive jolt since returning from a foot injury in late December.

In 30 games this season, Vatrano has 16 points (10 goals, six assists) and has given the Bruins a weapon that opposing defenses have to account for due to his uncanny ability to find the back of the net.

Watch Vatrano show NESN’s Billy Jaffe the different ways in which he can score the puck, in the video from “Big Bad Bruins Live,” above.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images