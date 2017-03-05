Bruins Create Multiple Scoring Opportunities Off Rush While On Power Play

Share this:

As NESN’s Andy Brickley explained during Saturday’s Boston Bruins game against the New Jersey Devils, there are multiple ways to score when you’re on the power play, once of which is off the rush.

The Bruins very nearly turned a power-play rush into a goal Saturday, but they came up just short off multiple opportunities. Torey Krug soon scored a power-play goal, though, so they more than made up for it.

Hear Brickley break it all down in the Arbella Coverage Cam above.

