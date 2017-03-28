Bruins Face Difficult Task Of Containing Predators’ Top Line

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins take on the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night at TD Garden in another must-win game.

The B’s defense will need to come up big and contain the Predators’ first line, which consists of Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson. Nashville’s top line is seventh in the NHL in scoring.

To hear more about the Predators check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo from George Walker IV/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK