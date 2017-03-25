Bruins Face-Off Live

Bruins Face Surging Islanders With Playoff Fate Hanging In Balance

by on Sat, Mar 25, 2017 at 7:41PM
The New York Islanders took over the eighth and final playoff spot after their win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.

The Islanders leapfrogged the Boston Bruins with that victory, and have come a long way from being one of the worst teams in the NHL at the end of November.

Hear NESN’s Dale Arnold and Barry Pederson break down the Islanders’ surge in the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

