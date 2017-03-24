Bruins Fail To Gain Momentum, Causing Losing Streak To Extend To Four Games

Share this:

The Boston Bruins fell 6-3 to the Tampa Bay Lighting at home, which extends their losing streak to four games. Lighting forward Nikita Kucherov led the Lighting’s offense with a hat trick and reached 37 goals on the season.

Bruins interim head coach Bruce Cassidy talked with Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley after Thursday’s game and cited that his team failed to gain momentum when it needed to. Cassidy took blame for letting the game get away from the Bruins and stated the team just needs to keep playing hard instead of looking for an easy fix.

To hear more of Cassidy’s postgame comments, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live.”

Thumbnail photo from Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images