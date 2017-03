Share this:

Tweet







Keeping a routine is essential for professional athletes.

For many, part of this routine is a pregame meal. While players typically eat something before a game, everyone has a preference of what they would like to indulge.

NESN’s Nikki Reyes stopped by Rock n Coal in Bellingham to ask Bruins fans what they think the B’s players eat before a game.

To hear what Boston fans had to say, check out the video above from “Ultimate Bruins Show.”