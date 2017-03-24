Bruins Foundation, NHL Alumni Teaming Up To Support Boston Children’s Hospital

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins Foundation and NHL Alumni are coming together to raise money for a very worthy cause.

The two are teaming up to present the fifth annual Corey C. Griffin NHL Alumni Pro-Am, which raises money for the Boston Children’s Hospital Pediatric Head Trauma Unit.

Hear NESN’s Dale Arnold, Bruins Foundation executive director Bob Sweeney and NHL Alumni Pro-Am team captain Anthony Aiello discuss the event in the video above. You also can learn more about the event, which is set for April 21-23, here.