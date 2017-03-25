Bruins Frustrated With Losing Streak Ahead Of Clash Vs. Islanders

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins haven’t been playing their best hockey when they need to the most.

The Bruins have lost four games in a row against playoff-quality opponents, and face a red-hot New York Islanders team Saturday that has overtaken them in the playoff standing for the moment.

Hear NESN’s Dale Arnold and Barry Pederson break down the Bruins’ struggles in the video above from “Big Bad Bruins Live,” presented by Geico.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images