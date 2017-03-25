Bruins-Islanders Matchup Saturday Features Major Playoff Implications

Share this:

The Boston Bruins are fighting for a spot in the NHL playoffs, but their play as of late has not helped their cause.

The B’s have lost for consecutive games, and are currently on the outside looking in of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Boston has a chance to jump back in, though, when it meets the New York Islanders on Saturday night at Barclays Center.

The Bruins are in “must win” mode from here on out, as they only have eight games remaining on their regular season schedule.

