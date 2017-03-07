Bruins’ Struggles Against Senators Continue On Monday With 4-2 Loss

Share this:

The Boston Bruins had a chance to make some noise in the Atlantic Division on Monday night, but the Ottawa Senators took it to the B’s, earning a 4-2 win on home ice.

The Bruins struggled to get anything going against the Senators, and spent the entire game playing from behind.

Patrice Bergeron and Tuukka Rask both cited Boston’s slow start as an integral factor in the loss, as an early two-goal deficit was difficult to overcome.

The Bruins are now 0-2 against the Senators this season, which could have major playoff implications as the regular season winds down.

