Bruins Lose Game, But Brad Marchand Wins Trash-Talk Battle With Leo Komarov

Share this:

Tweet







Leo Komarov and the Toronto Maple Leafs ultimately got the last laugh Monday night against the Boston Bruins, but it wasn’t for lack of effort — on and off the ice — from B’s forward Brad Marchand.

The Hart Trophy hopeful made a sensational play to set up the Bruins’ first goal, keeping pace with the NHL league leaders in points. Marchand also assumed his usual duties as pest for much of what was a physical game, including a mixup or two with Toronto forward Leo Komarov.

Marchand and Komarov extended their trash talk to the bench during the third period, and TSN cameras and microphones caught their yapping, as Marchand taunted Komarov by telling him he’d present him with a souvenir after the game.

"I'll send a stick over after the game" pic.twitter.com/AtsRYRZWUC — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 21, 2017

We’re gonna go ahead and say Marchand didn’t actually “send a stick over” after the game, although given the way he’s played this season, that would be a pretty good piece of memorabilia to acquire.

Komarov shared a little insight into the conversation after the game.

“Yeah, I mean he’s a great player. He’s dangerous out there, so it’s tough to play against him. He loves to talk and I love to talk. We were made for each other,” he told reporters, per MapleLeafsHotStove.com.

Asked what was said between the two, Komarov downplayed the situation and had only nice things to say about the Boston forward.

“It was just like, how’s his day going. It was nothing brutal. It’s a hockey game,” he said. “He’s a great guy.”

Given Marchand’s generous offer, it’s hard to argue.