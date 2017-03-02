Bruins Acquire Forward Drew Stafford From Jets At NHL Trade Deadline

Share this:

The NHL trade deadline has come and gone, and Drew Stafford is on his way to Boston.

The Bruins acquired Stafford from the Winnipeg Jets for a conditional 2018 sixth-round draft pick. With the trade, Boston was able to acquire a complementary player for the playoff push, without having to give up any future assets.

In 40 games with the Jets this season, Stafford has four goals and nine assists following his 21-goal season from just a year ago. The Bruins are hopeful that his veteran presence will help the team down the stretch as they look to get into the postseason.

To learn more about the newly acquired Bruin, check out Bruins general manager Don Sweeney’s interview with NESN’s Sarah Davis in the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank, above.