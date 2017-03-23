NHL Odds: Slumping Bruins Favorites In Pivotal Matchup With Lightning

Share this:

Tweet







A pair of teams riding three-game losing streaks clash Thursday when the Boston Bruins host the Tampa Bay Lightning as -210 betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Bruins fell flat in their return home following a four-game Canadian road trip, losing 3-2 to the Ottawa Senators as -180 home chalk Tuesday.

With rival Toronto posting a 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets in Columbus as a +120 underdog Wednesday night, Boston now occupies fourth place in the Atlantic Division standings, one point back of the Maple Leafs going into Thursday night’s Lightning vs. Bruins betting matchup at TD Garden.

Boston has struggled both defensively and on special teams while going pointless in three straight games for the first time since late November, surrendering 14 total goals, including five power-play markers.

The Bruins’ swoon comes on the heels of an impressive 15-5-0 run. However, the Bruins now maintain a tenuous grasp on the second wild card in the Eastern Conference, just two points up on the New York Islanders.

Thursday night’s clash also closes out a stretch of three games in four nights, which started with Monday night’s disappointing 4-2 loss in Toronto as -125 favorites.

But the Bruins have been a reliable bet on home ice, avoiding consecutive losses for over two months while claiming victory in nine of 12 and surrendering just 10 total goals over their past seven. That has fueled a 5-1-1 run for the under in totals betting.

The Lightning travel to Boston stalled in a three-game slump that has brought their late-season drive toward the playoffs to a screeching halt.

Losers in three straight on home ice, Tampa Bay trails the Bruins by five points in the wild card race with just 10 games remaining. The Lightning have played well on the road, however, claiming victory in five of seven.

But the Lightning have been bombarded during their current slide, surrendering five goals in each of their past three games after holding opponents to eight total goals over their previous six, according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

Tampa Bay also has dropped four straight to the Bruins, including a 4-1 defeat in Boston as a +122 underdog on Nov. 27, which marked its 13th loss in 16 visits to TD Garden.

Following Thursday night’s contest, the Bruins travel to Brooklyn for a crucial Saturday date with the Islanders before returning home to battle the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. The Bruins are unbeaten in four road meetings with the Islanders. Boston has dropped four of five to the Predators but has taken five of six from Nashville on home ice.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images