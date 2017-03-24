Bruins’ Playoff Hopes On Thin Ice With Eight Games Left In Regular Season

Share this:

The Boston Bruins have lost four straight games, causing them to fall from third in the Atlantic Division to the second wild-card spot with only eight contests remaining in the regular season.

Interim head coach Bruce Cassidy said the Bruins must improve their goaltending and defense in front of the net if they wish to make the postseason.

Thumbnail photo from Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports