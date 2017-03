Share this:

The Boston Bruins have posted back-to-back wins over the Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers by a combined score of 8-2, and they’re hoping that success comes with them on their upcoming Western Canada road trip.

That trip begins Monday night in Vancouver against the Canucks.

