Bruins Prospect Charlie McAvoy Silences Crowd With Incredible Game-Winning Goal

Most of the attention when it comes to college sports right now is on the NCAA basketball tournaments, but some of the best young hockey players also currently are having some March Madness of their own.

And madness is the only way to describe No. 2 seed Boston University’s 4-3 two-overtime win over third-seeded North Dakota on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Terriers had a two-goal lead in the third period, thanks in part to Boston Bruins prospect Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson’s goal 4:24 into the frame, but North Dakota mounted a furious comeback to send it to overtime. It appeared as though North Dakota had won it in the first overtime, but replay determined it was offside.

So the teams kept playing until Bruins prospect Charlie McAvoy (literally) silenced the crowd at Scheels Arena with his game-winning goal in the second overtime.

Enjoy, B’s fans.

