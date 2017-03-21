Bruins Squander Strong Third Period During 4-2 Loss To Maple Leafs

Share this:

The Boston Bruins were unable to kill off a penalty in the final minutes of the third period during Monday night’s 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto capitalized on a questionable interference call on Bruins forward Dominic Moore, as Leafs forward Tyler Bozak scored the game-winning goal for his 17th goal of the year.

After the game, interim head coach Bruce Cassidy gave credit to the Bruins’ strong third-period play but was disappointed that his team wasn’t able to get the job done in the final minutes.

Thumbnail photo from Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports