Bruins Stay Positive Despite Back-To-Back Losses Against Division Rivals

The Boston Bruins lost to division rivals Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators in back-to-back games on Monday and Tuesday night. Despite the team’s recent struggles, Bruins captain Zdeno Chara said the locker room continues to stay positive with more critical games coming this week as the race for the postseason heats up with the regular season coming to a close.

For more postgame comments from the Bruins’ dressing room, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.