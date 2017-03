Share this:

The Boston Bruins scored two first period goals and never looked back as they earned a 4-1 win at home against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask was brilliant as he saved 24 of 25 shots, while forward Noel Acciari scored his first career NHL goal in the win.

